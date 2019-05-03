Shahbaz Sharif announces re-organisation of PML-N

ISLAMABAD: After Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) surrendered two important Parliamentary positions due to Shahbaz Sharif’s expected long stay in London for his medical treatment, a major reshuffle (re-organisation) has been made in the Party, sources said.

According to sources, PML-N president Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif has issued a notification for the re-organisation of the Party from London.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been appointed senior vice president of the party while Ahsan Iqbal has been made general secretary.

Marriyum Aurangzeb has been retained as secretary information and spokesperson of the Party.

Ishaq Dar has been given the responsibility of president International Affairs Committee of the Party.

President Shahbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ishaq Dar will also be members of the PML-N Economic Advisory Council.

In all, 16 vice-presidents have been made. They include Maryam Safdar Nawaz, Hamza Sharif, Pervez Rasheed, Rana Tanveer, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Abid Sher Ali, Miftah Ismail and Mohammad Zubair.

Besides, Rana Sanaullah and Ovais Laghari have been appointed president and general secretary, respectively, of the PML-N Punjab.