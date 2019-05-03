Qandeel Baloch’s brother arrested from Saudi Arabia by Interpol

LAHORE: The brother of Qandeel Baloch has been arrested from Saudi Arabia with the help of Interpol last night, lawyer Nighat Dad said Friday.



Arif, Qandeel’s brother, was nominated in FIR under 109 PPC and was avoiding arrest for almost three years, she said.

The police have sought Interpol’s help to nab Arif, who abetted in the murder of model. He was in contact with his brother, Mohammad Waseem, and urged him to kill her.

Qandeel was found dead in her house in Multan on July 16, 2016. Her parents told police that she was killed by Waseem in the name of honour.

Waseem's bail has been cancelled by the High Court twice, however Mufti Qavi, Haq Nawaz (cousin) Abdul Basit (relative) Zafar (Haq nawaz’ relative) and Aslam (brother) are out on bail, Dad added.



