close
Fri May 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 3, 2019

Ramazan 2019: Nisab for Zakat deduction

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 03, 2019

KARACHI:  Nisab for Zakat deduction on bank accounts has been set at Rs44,415 for the current year.

The amount will be  deducted from saving accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts and other similar accounts having a balance of Rs44,415 or above, on the first of Ramazan.

According to Met Office Ramazan moon is expected to be sighted on May 6 and the holy month would start from May 7.

To be liable for Zakat  one's wealth must amount to more than a threshold figure, which is called ‘Nisab’.

 Zakat  is one of the pillars of Islam which  is a form of obligatory charity. It is distributed with an aim  to ease the suffering of the poor .

 


Latest News

More From Pakistan