Shehbaz Sharif replaced by Rana Tanveer as PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: Rana Tanveer will now be chairing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in place of Shehbaz Sharif, announced Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday.

The parliamentary meeting headed by leaders Khwaja Asif and Raja Zafarul Haq had decided to elect Rana Tanveer as the new chief of PAC.

It was revealed further that a letter will be given to the speaker subsequent to which a notification will be issued.

Moreover, reports citing sources revealed that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi nominated Khwaja Asif as the parliamentary leader, ‘upon the request of Shehbaz Sharif’.

The party president is presently in London visiting his grandchildren as he had tweeted prior to his departure: “I am going to take a quick visit to London to see my grandchildren & go through my own medical check up and return soon.”

According to reports, the post of chairman was given to another member by the Leader of Opposition in an attempt to bring forward active members.