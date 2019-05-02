PM Imran to perform ground-breaking of Mohmand Dam today

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to perform ground-breaking ceremony of Mohmand Dam today (Thursday).



The Prime Minister is in Tirah Valley in Khyber District of Khyber Paktunkhwa to launch the project.



The water reservoir would be constructed on Swat River and it will be completed at a cost of over one hundred and eighty-three billion rupees by 2024.

The dam has the capacity of storing one point two million acre feet water.

It is expected to generate eight hundred megawatt electricity besides bringing about seventeen thousand acres barren land under cultivation.

Mohmand Dam is expected to solve the problem of water scarcity in Mohmand district besides saving Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts from floods.



