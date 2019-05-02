close
Thu May 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 2, 2019

PM Imran to perform ground-breaking of Mohmand Dam today

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to  perform ground-breaking ceremony of Mohmand  Dam today (Thursday).

The Prime Minister is in  Tirah Valley in Khyber District of Khyber Paktunkhwa to launch the project.

The water reservoir would be constructed on Swat River and it will be completed at a cost of over one hundred and eighty-three billion rupees by 2024.

The dam has the capacity of storing one point two million acre feet water.

It is expected to  generate eight hundred megawatt electricity besides bringing about seventeen thousand acres barren land under cultivation.

Mohmand Dam  is expected to  solve the problem of water scarcity in Mohmand district besides saving Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts from floods.


