PM Imran rises from seat to meet Attaullah Esakhelvi at PTI foundation day ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stood up from his seat to meet renowned singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi at a ceremony held in connection with PTI's 23rd foundation day on Wednesday.

The ailing singer sat on a wheel-chair as he sang PTI anthem amid deafening applause.

Prime Minister Imran Khan rose from his seat and walked towards the singer as he prepared to leave after his performance.

The hall reverberated with slogans as Imran Khan shook hands with Esakhelvi.

The singer slightly bowed his head as sign of respect and kissed the prime minister's hand while exchanging greetings.

PTI's official Twitter account shared the picture of the moment that accompanied the caption: "Comrades like Attaullah Esakhelvi prompt even the Prime Minister to get up from his seat and welcome him with a firm yet warm handshake.

The way Attaullah Esakhelvi reacts depicts the hopes people like him have associated with Prime Minister Khan."



