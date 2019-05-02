PM Imran offers condolences to families of three soldiers martyred in cross-border terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday condemned the cross-border terrorist attack on Afghan border that martyred three Pakistani soldiers on Wednesday.

The prime minister has offered condolences to the families of the three soldiers

"My condolences and prayers go to the families of our 3 soldiers martyred while repulsing condemnable terrorist attack in Alwara area of N Waziristan," he tweeted.

The prime minister said:" We salute the bravery & sacrifices of our soldiers in combating terrorists".



According to the ISPR, a group of sixty to seventy terrorists from across the border attacked the Pakistani troops undertaking fencing effort along the Pak-Afghan border inside their own territory.

In exchange of fire, three soldiers Lance Naik Ali, Lance Naik Nazeer and Sepoy Imdad Ullah embraced martyrdom while seven others got injured. P

akistan security forces are solidifying border security through fencing and construction of forts to deny liberty of action to the terrorists.

