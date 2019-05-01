close
Wed May 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 1, 2019

Pakistan will continue efforts for peace in Afghanistan, says FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 01, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed hope that Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan will prove to be successful.

 Talking to an Afghan delegation comprising politicians, journalists, academics and businessmen, the minister said  Pakistan will continue its efforts for peace in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

Pakistan-Afghan relations and matters of mutual interest, including Afghan reconciliatory process also came under discussion.

The Afghan delegation  applauded Pakistan for its role in bringing the two sides to the negotiating table  as part of the peace process.

The delegation also presented its proposals  for building trust between Pakistan and Afghanistan and enhancing bilateral political and economic cooperation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan