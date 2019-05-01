Pakistan will continue efforts for peace in Afghanistan, says FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed hope that Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan will prove to be successful.

Talking to an Afghan delegation comprising politicians, journalists, academics and businessmen, the minister said Pakistan will continue its efforts for peace in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

Pakistan-Afghan relations and matters of mutual interest, including Afghan reconciliatory process also came under discussion.

The Afghan delegation applauded Pakistan for its role in bringing the two sides to the negotiating table as part of the peace process.

The delegation also presented its proposals for building trust between Pakistan and Afghanistan and enhancing bilateral political and economic cooperation.