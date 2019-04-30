CM Punjab directs to pay ads dues to newspapers/media houses





LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday directed to pay the advertisement dues to the newspapers and media houses at the earliest and also issued directions to the finance department in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting of media committee at his office here on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Iftikhar Durani, Provincial Minister for Information Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, Spokesman to the CM Dr Shahbaz Gill, Secretary Information, DGPR and others attended the meeting.

The CM said that steps should be taken to sensitize the people about the measures being taken by the government for their welfare.

He said that the government had worked day and night in the last eight months to provide all possible relief to the masses.

The CM said new local bodies system was a public welfare initiative in which powers would be devolved to the grassroots.

Punjab province would take lead in every sector and people would be empowered, the Chief Minister added.