Labourers' rights cornerstone of PPP ideology: Bilawal ahead of Labour's Day

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the labourers’ rights remain the cornerstone of Party’s democratic ideology adding that the Constitution of 1973 guarantees justified wages, personal security and equal rights.

In his message on the eve of Labour Day being commemorated tomorrow across the world, he pledged that the PPP would continue to fight for the labourers rights until the labour class gets what the Constitution has guaranteed for.

PPP chairman offered salutations to Pakistani labourers, who laid their lives for the rights of their class during the struggle for restoration and strengthening of democracy, which is still continuing. However, they have achieved certain targets during their struggle for the rights mainly during PPP governments.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the working class of Pakistan was still being deprived of their due rights and the menace of denying them of their just rights and privileges is also in full swing. Hence the incumbent government of Imran Khan and the collective interests of the working and labour classes of Pakistan stand poles apart from each other. The present Niazi Government has deprived the poor, indigent, and labourers of bread after the prices of commodity and utility items have been missiled through the roof during the nine months misrule, he pointed out.

He said that the flawed policies of the present government have almost buried the economy and such policies have ruined lives of the people across the board. “Amid these devastating situations, only the PPP is capable of creating a balance between the employers and the employees through fair and workable policies and programmes,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reminded that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had in his time pioneered the labour policy and trade unions rights and again it was the PPP government that introduced “Benazir Employees Stake Option Scheme” through which the employees benefitted from free shares of their respective company. It is also a major breakthrough that PPP’s present provincial Sindh Government has launched a tripartite labour policy, in which a mechanism has been devised facilitate both sides of the employees and the emplowers. However, there is still much need for the improvement in the policies to resolve all pending issues, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged upon labourers and trade unions to join hands together for the speedy resolution of the pending and other issues that are repressive in the mode of application on the pattern of labour movement observed on May Day.

He assured the labourers of Pakistan that the PPP would, in light of ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and as per the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, keep struggling for the rights of the labourers as the torchbearer democratic fight.