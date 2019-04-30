Nawaz Sharif’s petition for bail extension to be heard by SC on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Former ousted premier Nawaz Sharif’s petition for an extension in bail on medical grounds, will be heard by the Supreme Court on Friday.

According to reports, under the headship of Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, a three-member bench will hear the petition which was filed earlier today by the former prime minister.

Nawaz had filed the review petition in the apex court, on the Supreme Court’s decision made on March 26, seeking an extension in his bail which will expire on May 7.

Nawaz had been serving his jail term since December of 2018 in the Al Azizia corruption reference as per the verdict by the Supreme Court in 2017.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader was found guilty in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference and was sentenced for seven years imprisonment by an accountability court.