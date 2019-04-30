Petrol price hike delayed by govt

ISLAMABAD: The decision for a hike in petroleum prices has been stalled for now, revealed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday.

Addressing a presser, after the Federal Cabinet meeting, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader announced that after reviewing the summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to send the matter to the ECC after which a decision will be taken.

OGRA had earlier recommended in its summary to Ministry of Finance, a hike of Rs4.89 per litre in diesel prices, Rs7.46 in kerosene oil, Rs14.37 in petrol and Rs6.40 in light diesel price.