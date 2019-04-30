Govt to pass on minimum burden to people, minister on hike in POL prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan wants the ECC to review a summary seeking increase in petroleum prices and pass on minimum burden to the people, said Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information .

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, she said the cabinet meeting discussed OGRA's recommendation to increase the prices of petroleum products by 14 rupees per litre.

Talking about Ramzan, she said cabinet has decided to observe the office timings from 10 am to 4 pm during the holy month to provide maximum relief to people observing fast without compromising their productivity.



She said a special committee has been assigned the responsibility to prepare a Ramazan package to provide maximum relief to the masses.

She said the committee will also make sure that no load-shedding is done during the holy month.



Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet was taken into confidence regarding the proposed local government system in Punjab that will be modeled on the one already implemented successfully in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said the new local government system will devolve the powers at the grass root level and empower local people.

She said cabinet discussed in detail five legislative bills that will help people resolve their problems as part of people friendly agenda of PTI government.

She said Enforcement of Women Property Rights bill will ensure women get their due share in inheritance. Amendments in Code of Civil Procedure will help decide the civil cases swiftly. Similarly, the Succession Certificates will now be issued by NADRA and heirs can get these within a fortnight, saving their precious time and hassle.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Whistle Blower Protection bill will also be introduced to provide protection to whistleblowers regarding corruption in various public institutions.

She said an Anti-Corporal Punishment bill will also be tabled soon in the parliament to discourage the physical punishment and abuse at schools.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister said a bill named Zainab Alert will also be introduced to stop child sexual abuse.

The cabinet also decided to hold audit of the 1300 billion rupees circular debt in order to determine who is responsible for the increase.



The Prime Minister directed to ensure that austerity steps are implemented at both federal and provincial levels.



Special Assistant to PM said the cabinet was also taken into confidence on various initiatives taken by Task Force on Institutional Reforms in various institutions.



