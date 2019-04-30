close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 30, 2019

PM Imran to perform ground-breaking of Mohmand Dam

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform   ground-breaking of Mohmand Dam on Thursday, Senator Faisal Javed said on Tuesday.

The chairperson Senate's Standing Committee on Information  thanked all the donors, who contributed to the cause.

Cabinet meeting

The prime minister is chairing cabinet meeting to discuss overall political and economic situation.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance is said to have briefed the meeting on the agreements signed between Pakistan and China.    




Latest News

More From Pakistan