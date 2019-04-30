PM Imran to perform ground-breaking of Mohmand Dam

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform ground-breaking of Mohmand Dam on Thursday, Senator Faisal Javed said on Tuesday.

The chairperson Senate's Standing Committee on Information thanked all the donors, who contributed to the cause.

Cabinet meeting

The prime minister is chairing cabinet meeting to discuss overall political and economic situation.



Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance is said to have briefed the meeting on the agreements signed between Pakistan and China.











