Utility stores urged to ensure availability of products in Ramzan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday directed the Utility Stores corporation (USC) to ensure smooth supply of daily use commodities during Ramzan.

During a meeting regarding Ramzan relief package the adviser further said that timely supply of required stock at all stores and provision of products to masses at affordable rates during the holy month should be ensured by the corporation to facilitate the public at grass root level.



The meeting was given a detail briefing by the officials of USC about the preparations regarding Ramzan Relief package.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Minister for Planning, development and Reforms Mukhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Baber and senior official of USC.

The government had already provided Rs 2 billion to USC for Ramzan Relief Package, which would be functional across the country from May 2.

The package will facilitate the middle income and lower income people by providing them essential items at a lower price through countrywide network of Utility Store Corporation.

Under Ramzan Package, the subsidy from Rs 5 to Rs 50 will be provided on different 19 different items including flour, ghee and oil, rice, tea, sugar, pulses, Baisan, Dates, Milk and syrups during the month of blessings.