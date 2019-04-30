FM Qureshi highlights Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is making sincere efforts for success of the Afghan peace process, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at Seventh Round of Pakistan-Afghanistan Track-II Dialogue, he said he has visited different countries and also held several meetings with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad for peace in Afghanistan.

The minister said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for regional connectivity, adding that Afghan people themselves have to decide their future.

He said Pakistan and Afghanistan have the shared future, inviting Kabul to make a new beginning.

Qureshi said said Pakistan has played its due role in development of Afghanistan.

The Minister said Afghanistan is a Pakistan's major trading partner, and the two countries do trade through rail and road.

He said Afghanistan's importance in regional connectivity cannot be ignored as completion of projects with Central Asian states such as TAPI and CASA-1000 is not possible without Afghanistan.