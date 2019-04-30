close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 30, 2019

Finance ministry decline reports regarding delay, reduction of funds to provinces

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said federal government has neither reduced nor delayed transfer of funds to any of the provinces.

The ministry said in  a statement  all the provinces have been receiving their share in Federal Transfers in accordance with the NFC Award.

"Federal Government makes these transfers, fortnightly, on the same day of reporting of the collections by the collecting agencies," Radio Pakistan reported.

It said  shortfall in revenue collections results in a uniform change in the share of the Federation and the provinces in the Federal Transfers.

