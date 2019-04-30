Finance ministry decline reports regarding delay, reduction of funds to provinces

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said federal government has neither reduced nor delayed transfer of funds to any of the provinces.

The ministry said in a statement all the provinces have been receiving their share in Federal Transfers in accordance with the NFC Award.

"Federal Government makes these transfers, fortnightly, on the same day of reporting of the collections by the collecting agencies," Radio Pakistan reported.

It said shortfall in revenue collections results in a uniform change in the share of the Federation and the provinces in the Federal Transfers.