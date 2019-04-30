Pakistan weather forecast: 30 April Tuesday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Weather Forecast for Wednesday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, D.I khan divisions, Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.G khan, Peshawar divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Punjab:Islamabad (Z.P 02, Saidpur, Golra, A/P 01), Noorpurthal 07, Chakwal 05, Murree 04, Joarabad 03, Mangla, Jhelum 02, Layyah, Jhang 01, Khyber Paktaunkhwan: Kalam 09, Mirkhani 06, Dir (upper 16, Lower 03), Chitral, Drosh 05, Pattan 04, Cherat, Kakul, Balakot 02, Saidu sharif, Malamjabba 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 05, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad 02,Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Jaccobabad 46°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Sakrand, Padidan, Chhor, Sukkur 45°C, Moen-jo-daro, R.Y khan, Mithi & Larkana 44°C.
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Weather Forecast for Wednesday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, D.I khan divisions, Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.G khan, Peshawar divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Punjab:Islamabad (Z.P 02, Saidpur, Golra, A/P 01), Noorpurthal 07, Chakwal 05, Murree 04, Joarabad 03, Mangla, Jhelum 02, Layyah, Jhang 01, Khyber Paktaunkhwan: Kalam 09, Mirkhani 06, Dir (upper 16, Lower 03), Chitral, Drosh 05, Pattan 04, Cherat, Kakul, Balakot 02, Saidu sharif, Malamjabba 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 05, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad 02,Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Jaccobabad 46°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Sakrand, Padidan, Chhor, Sukkur 45°C, Moen-jo-daro, R.Y khan, Mithi & Larkana 44°C.