Pakistan weather forecast: 30 April Tuesday

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.



Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, D.I khan divisions, Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.G khan, Peshawar divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab:Islamabad (Z.P 02, Saidpur, Golra, A/P 01), Noorpurthal 07, Chakwal 05, Murree 04, Joarabad 03, Mangla, Jhelum 02, Layyah, Jhang 01, Khyber Paktaunkhwan: Kalam 09, Mirkhani 06, Dir (upper 16, Lower 03), Chitral, Drosh 05, Pattan 04, Cherat, Kakul, Balakot 02, Saidu sharif, Malamjabba 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 05, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad 02,Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad 46°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Sakrand, Padidan, Chhor, Sukkur 45°C, Moen-jo-daro, R.Y khan, Mithi & Larkana 44°C.



