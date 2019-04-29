Shahbaz Sharif advised further tests by surgeons

LONDON: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has been advised by surgeons for various further tests as part of his medical check ups, especially for the pain he developed while in custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shabaz Sharif has been in London for two weeks now, meeting doctors for inspection and check ups.

The former chief minister visited renowned Pakistani Consultant Neurosurgeon for consultations on related to his historic chronic backache, with the latest episode starting in December 2018.



The News has learnt that on examination, Dr Malik noted that his spinal movement is restricted in flexion and his pinprick is reduced in the lower back. Dr Malik has recommended hydrotherapy, physiotherapy and x-rays of the lumbosacral spine, flexion and extension views. A source confirmed that Dr Malik has referred Mr. Sharif to a specialist Physiotherapist and the first session is scheduled later this week. The source said that Shahbaz Sharif has been exercising daily for his backache treatment but was denied access to the exercise machine during his NAB custody.

In three weeks that Mr Sharif has been in London, he has been visiting doctors regularly.

He first visited his consultant Physician in Gastroenterology, Professor Martin Caplin on 12th April in the Royal Free Hospital in London. Prof. Caplin has scheduled Mr. Sharif’s colonoscopy and endoscopy on 8th May 2019 for further tests. Mr. Sharif subsequently saw his Consultant Urologist Dr. Tim Briggs at the London Clinic on 28th April, Who further advised ultrasound tests which were carried out on 24th April.

Mr. Sharif also consulted with Dr. John Dooley, an Orthopaedic Surgeon, on 23rd April in Bishops Woods Hospital, Rickmansworth. On 24th April, Mr. Sharif consulted with Dr. Chris Baker, a Cardiac Surgeon at the Harley Street Clinic, who changed some of the medication that Mr. Sharif was taking.

On 24th April, Mr. Sharif also consulted with Dr. Beynon, Consultant Rheumatologist at the Physicians Clinic, on the advise of Prof. Martin Caplin for his sever pain in his lady hand.