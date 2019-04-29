Heatwave centres set up as Karachi braves for warm weather

KARACHI: Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that 112 heatwave centers in different health care facilities and 185 cold water points had been set up in different locations of the metropolis while 24 ambulances will remain standby after heatwave alert.

Talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly media corner, he said that after heatwave alert, the chief minister Sindh had directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province to take precautionary measure and set up heatwave centres in health care facilities and cold water facility at district and tehsil level for the immediate medical assistance to affected person while the provincial rehabilitation and health departments has also been issued directives to prepare plan to cope with the challenge.

The advisor said that commissioner Karachi had been supervising the relief measures in Karachi.

The advisor further informed that 18 mobile teams had also been formed for providing immediate medical aid to heat wave affectees while 24 ambulances will remain in standby for emergency situation at different locations.

Giving the district wise break up, Murtaza Wahab told that in district central 24 medical support centers, 65 chill water facilities had been set up. In district Korangi 15 heatwave centers, 24 water facilities while 6 ambulances will remain in standby for shifting of heatwave affected persons.

In district Malir 15 centers 15 water points 28 centers and 28 water points in district west while 34 heat wave centers and 21 chill water points have been setup in district south and in district east 9 centers and 19 water points have been setup.