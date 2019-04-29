OGRA recommends Rs 14 per litre increase in petrol prices

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recommended Rs14.37 per litre hike in the price of petrol from May 01, sources disclosed Monday.



Sources privy to the development said the OGRA has moved summary of increasing petroleum product prices to the petroleum division.

The final division will be made by the ministry of finance with the consultation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In its summary, OGRA has suggested Rs4.89 per litre increase in diesel prices, Rs7.46 per litre in kerosene oil and Rs6.40 per litre hike in Light diesel prices.

