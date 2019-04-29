Pakistan, US hold consultations on Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and US Principle Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, South and Central Asia, Alice Wells Monday held a delegation-level talks here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Office spokesman said.



The Pakistan side consisted of an inter-agency delegation led by Additional Secretary (Americas) Aftab Khokhar, the Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammed Faisal said in a tweet on his social media account.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalil and Ambassador Wells arrived here this morning to hold meetings as part of regular consultations on bilateral relationship and Afghan peace process.

Zalmay Khalilzad, who arrived here from Kabul after holding talks with the leadership, tweeted about his meetings with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, other political stakeholders and youth leaders.

He mentioned that the discussions included a range of topics related to Afghan peace process and making the intra-Afghan dialogue to happen as soon as possible.

He expressed intention to take up the input received from Kabul during his meetings in Islamabad.