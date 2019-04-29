Madressas to be mainstreamed: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan military has said that madressas in the country will be mainstreamed and the government has now allocated funds to implement the plan.



Briefing the media, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor explained in detail how the state has planned to implement the scheme.

The military spokesperson clarified that Pakistan has firmly decided to root out the extremism from the country in national interest and not under any pressure from FATF or IMF.

In January 2019, a decision was made in principle to mainstream the 30,000 plus seminaries and 2.5 million students receiving education there, he said but the plan was put on back burner due to financial constraints.

Then in February, funds were allocated for the purpose and now the military is now working with Ministry of Education to prepare the syllabus and introduce contemporary subjects the new curriculum.

Army Chief in the past few months have had extensive interactions with the religious scholars from different sects and they were of the view that opportunities for the students passing out from the seminaries are very limited.

There are hundreds of welfare projects run by the proscribed outfits have been taken into government control.

Currently, we need Rs 2 billion at the earliest and Rs 1 billion on yearly basis for the purpose.

The education ministry is preparing a new syllabus which will include modern subjects to be taught to these students.

PTM issue

Commenting on the issue of PTM, DG ISPR said “On the directives of Chief of Army Staff, I personally interacted with in Islamabad when the group was launched.”

The Army Chief had directed me not to strictly deal with them, he said.

He said there are three demands of PTM: first is clear mines and unexploded bombs in the areas, check-posts and missing persons.

The military spokesperson asked PTM to give audit of their money they have collected in the name of rights of Pashtun.

He said how much you have collected money from Indian intelligence agency RAW, NDS and Indian diplomats.

The DG ISPR also questioned why TTP raised voice in favour of PTM.

Message to India

The spokesperson made it clear to India that should correct its attitude else Pakistan is ready to repeat what happened on February 27.

The whole world say two Indian jets were shot down and one helicopter downed by themselves in Pakistan’s fear.

He asked India to tell the world who was in Brigade Headquarter when Pakistani plane targeted the building and share the status of the ammunition depot attacked on February 27.