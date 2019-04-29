British Backpacker Society team arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A seven-member British Backpacker Society (BBS) team has arrived in Pakistan with an aim to understand “how Pakistan can realize it’s huge tourism potential”.

According to a statement issued by British Backpacker Society (BBS) on Monday, their journey began at the Wagah Border on a hot autumnal afternoon, after a short rickshaw ride from Amritsar, India.

After crossing the border, the team watched an impressive – and highly unique – border-closing ceremony, before watching the sunset and jumping in a taxi to Lahore.

The seven-member team is comprised of individuals from five different countries, who can speak over 10 languages.

The team have visited over 140 countries worldwide and each member has a real passion for travel and learning more about the world.

Their areas of travel expertise range from aviation to sustainability and each is now looking forward to better understanding that how Pakistan can realise it’s huge tourism potential.