Pakistan, US hold talks on Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, South and Central Asia Alice Wells reached Islamabad Monday as part of renewed efforts to seek Pakistan’s help to bring the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table for the stalled Afghan peace dialogue in Qatar.

Foreign Office Spokesperson, Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted that Zalmay Khalilzad and Ambassador Alice Wells held delegation level talks at the foreign ministry today.

“Pakistan side consisted of interagency delegation led by Aftab Khokhar, Additional Secretary (Americas), he further added.

Both Pakistan and the United States have condemned the recent attacks by the Taliban inside Afghanistan, saying the conflict would not help anyone. Pakistan has stated that it will not be party to any internal conflict in Afghanistan anymore while cautioning the Taliban that it is not right to seek an edge in dialogue through coercion.

The United States says it challenges the Taliban to join other Afghans and work to make it the year of peace.

“Ambassador Khalilzad and Ambassador Wells will hold meetings -- part of regular consultations, on bilateral relationship and Afghan peace process,” the FO said on Sunday.