FO clarifies reports about US visa sanctions on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has termed as misleading the media reports about a US Federal Registry notification on introduction of new rules on consular matters.



According to the details, the United States has placed Pakistan in the list of countries facing sanctions within the framework of a law under which countries refusing to take back deportees and visa over-stayers will be denied American visas.

In statement on Sunday, the Foreign Office clarified that there are ongoing discussions between Pakistan and the United States on consular matters including repatriation issues.



It said both countries are working bilaterally on these issues consistent with their respective laws and have made considerable progress.

The statement said we understand that the US government would continue the normal consular operations at their Embassy in Islamabad and the ongoing discussions would not affect issuance of visas to routine Pakistani applicants.