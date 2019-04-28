close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 28, 2019

Woman tortured, chained by husband in Pakpattan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 28, 2019

PAKPATTAN: A woman allegedly chained and brutally tortured by her husband was recovered by police here on Sunday.

As per reports, the woman was recovered from a village in Pakpattan who had been brutally tortured by her husband identified as Noor Ahmed.

It was revealed that the chained woman was found after police conducted a raid upon reports by villagers who had informed of the woman being chained by her husband after getting her head shaved forcefully.

Moreover, reports have suggested that the woman was looking to leave her husband after getting forced by him to head to the streets and beg while he had married two other women as well.

Police filed a case against Ahmed for illegal confinement as well as domestic violence.

