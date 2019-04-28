Pakistan Navy, Dow students team up for beach cleanup, plantation drive at Manora

KARACHI: In line with the government of Pakistan’s vision of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) conducted 'Tree Plantation and Beach Cleaning Activity' at Manora Island with Commodore Vaqar Muhammad graced the occasion as the chief guest.

During his address, the chief guest highlighted the adverse effects of climate change caused by pollution and emphasized on the importance of clean and green environment in mitigating harmful effects.

While highlighting Pakistan Navy's efforts regarding protection of Coastal as well as Marine ecosystems in the country, he lauded DOW University of Health Sciences for joining hands with Pakistan Navy in this noble cause.

He further said that this activity is being conducted with the expectation that it would help educate the masses about the importance of trees in our ecosystem and creating awareness about clean beaches.

The chief guest inaugurated the activity by planting a sapling. During the activity, the participants planted more than 1500 different types of plants.

Later, during the beach cleaning part, participants collected garbage & used plastic articles/ trash from the beach.

Pakistan Navy, besides its role of safeguarding maritime frontiers, pledges its full support in environmental sustainability and conducts beach/ harbor cleaning and tree/mangroves plantations campaigns ranging from Margalla hills in the North to the coastline in the South, on regular basis.

Today's beach cleaning and tree plantation activity is a continuation of Pakistan Navy's resolve for making the country's landscape teeming with green cover and oceans shimmering with clean blue waters.

A large number of Pakistan Navy officers, men along with faculty members & students of Dow University of Health Sciences participated in the campaign.