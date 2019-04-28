Sindh govt has failed to meet demands: Nashwa's father Qaiser Ali

KARACHI: Qaiser Ali, father of Nashwa who lost her life due to negligence at Darul Sehat Hospital, stated on Sunday that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has yet to fulfill the promises he made.

Talking to the media, Qaiser stated that he had appealed to the CM to make an inquiry commission against all unregistered hospitals and had also urged that the government take control of Darul Sehat Hospital.

He went on to complain that all his demands remain unfulfilled by the Sindh government adding that he does not wish for his daughter’s death to get politicized but is merely pointing out the unfulfilled promises by the CM.

Nashwa’s father further added that the hospital should get sealed and the commission should be launched on immediate basis.

He added that a sit-in will be iniated against the Sindh government tonight at Karachi’s Jauhar Mor.