PTI MPA Fazal Elahi condemned for giving shots despite being unqualified

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Fazal Elahi has landed in trouble for allegedly injecting people without a degree in medicine.

The MPA of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was spotted in a circulating video injecting people without any precautionary measures and without possessing a degree in the field which has led to ample criticism getting sparked.

The video also showed the PTI leader asking the person he was injecting whether it was hurting him or not.

Subsequent to the video garnering attention, the act was condemned by the Doctor’s Association who stated that unqualified individuals should not be giving shots to people casually.

They further protested that that the rescue officials and the medical staff that could be seen in the video were also to blame as they made no efforts to stop Elahi.