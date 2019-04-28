Xi Jinping reaffirms China's support for Pakistan's sovereignty in meeting with PM Imran

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his country's unwavering support to Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.



Xi Jinping applauded the the government’s agenda for socio-economic development and people-centered progress.

He affirmed that China-Pakistan ties would continue to acquire greater strength and deepen practical cooperation in the times to come.

President Xi expressed China’s appreciation for Pakistan’s sustained and successful efforts in the fight against terrorism and to create a peaceful neighbourhood.



Reaffirming ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ between Pakistan and China, the two leaders exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations in a warm and cordial atmosphere.



They affirmed the resolve to further strengthen their strategic cooperative partnership in all fields including political, security, economic and trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked President Xi for the warm and gracious welcome accorded to him in China and for China’s steadfast support to Pakistan on all issues.

The prime minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to China on all issues of its core interest.

Imran Khan congratulated President Xi on the successful convening of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum (BRF), which is a practical manifestation of his far-reaching vision, and highlighted its significance as an important international platform for connectivity and sharing of experience among the BRI participating countries.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unflinching commitment to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the prime pinister highlighted CPEC’s next phase and its extension into new areas of agriculture, industrial development, and socio-economic uplift with livelihood projects.

The two sides also exchanged views on the regional situation, including in Afghanistan and South Asia.



Both sides expressed satisfaction over the close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora and resolved to further deepen communication and coordination at all levels.

They also agreed to keep the momentum of high-level exchanges between the two countries.



