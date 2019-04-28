Minister asks Ulema not to pay heed to negative propaganda about Madaris

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday urged the Ulema and Islamic scholars to refrain from becoming part of a negative propaganda about closure of Madaris in the country.

He was addressing the 8th meeting of National Islamic Scholars Council in Peshawar.

He said it was priority of the incumbent government is to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

The minister said it is the responsibility of Ulema to devise recommendations for establishment of Riasat-e-Madina.

He said holding of Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference is a tremendous success of Ulema.