Sat Apr 27, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 28, 2019
Wanted Sri Lanka radical Hashim died in hotel attack: president

15 killed in raid on militants hideout in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: At least 15 people, including six children, were killed when suicide bombers blew...

Veena Malik calls India a global terrorist

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 28, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Veeena Malik has called India is a global terrorist after reports that Sri Lanka bombings mastermind spent ‘substantial time in India’

Commenting on a report that Zahran Hashim, the mastermind behind Sri Lanka's Easter Day bombings was trained in India, Veena Malik said, “India A Global Terrorist...!!!”

Over 250 people lost their lives when suicide bombers attacked three Churches and as many luxury hotels last Sunday.

Related Stories

The Hindu, quoting a top military official in Sri Lanka reported on Saturday Zahran Hashim spent substantial time in south India.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The report said Indian officials have pointed to evidence that Zahran Hashim , a leader of National Thawheed Jama’ut, had virtual links with youth believed to be of Indian origin.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday told reporters Zahran Hashim was killed at one of the Colombo hotels targeted.

"What intelligence agencies have told me is that Zahran was killed during the Shangri-La attack," he said.

Police said they found an IS flag, the backdrop and the clothes the men wore for their video in the studio in the town of Sammanthurai, 370 kilometres (231 miles) east of the capital.

