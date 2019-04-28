Veena Malik calls India a global terrorist

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Veeena Malik has called India is a global terrorist after reports that Sri Lanka bombings mastermind spent ‘substantial time in India’



Commenting on a report that Zahran Hashim, the mastermind behind Sri Lanka's Easter Day bombings was trained in India, Veena Malik said, “India A Global Terrorist...!!!”

Over 250 people lost their lives when suicide bombers attacked three Churches and as many luxury hotels last Sunday.

The Hindu, quoting a top military official in Sri Lanka reported on Saturday Zahran Hashim spent substantial time in south India.



Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The report said Indian officials have pointed to evidence that Zahran Hashim , a leader of National Thawheed Jama’ut, had virtual links with youth believed to be of Indian origin.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday told reporters Zahran Hashim was killed at one of the Colombo hotels targeted.

"What intelligence agencies have told me is that Zahran was killed during the Shangri-La attack," he said.

Police said they found an IS flag, the backdrop and the clothes the men wore for their video in the studio in the town of Sammanthurai, 370 kilometres (231 miles) east of the capital.