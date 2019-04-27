Federal govt responsible for Sindh's scarce educational facilities: Sardar Shah

KARACHI: Education minister for Sindh Sardar Shah on Saturday held the federal government responsible for the insufficient educational facilities in Sindh.

The provincial educational minister said that that Sindh government is unable to provide sufficient facilities in the education sector owing to the federal government’s non-serious response.

“How can we create schools and provide for schools’ furniture and fix collapsed ceilings of schools without any money”, he said.

He further said that those chanting slogans of a ‘Naya Pakistan’ should release that change will only come after proper educational facilities are provided to children.

Moreover, he also revealed that due to Sindh’s educational department undergoing a crisis, providing salaries to officials has also become difficult.