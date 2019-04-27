Shoaib Malik against the use of word 'war' to describe India-Pakistan matches

Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik has stepped forward with a pacifying approach to bring India and Pakistan together during their matches saying he does not approve of describing them as ‘war’.



The all-rounder during an interview revealed that he is not in favour of using the word ‘war’ for matches between India and Pakistan saying he would rather use the word ‘love.’

"It's my own opinion but the word 'war' is a very strange word to me. I don't think it's good to use that word - definitely not in sports," he stated.

"When you deal with 'love', then everything becomes a bit easier - whether it's cricket or any other sports. It unites people together. When people travel across nations and feel the warmth and love they receive, then a lot of illusions wither away,” he added further.

He went on adding that he sees it just like any other match.

The interview comes after Malik announced that the approaching World Cup 2019 will be his last ODI tournament.