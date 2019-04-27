PM Imran, Ethiopian Prime Minister meet in China

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had a bilateral meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on the sidelines of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing.



The two prime ministers exchanged views on the broad range of bilateral matters.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance Pakistan attached to further intensifying multi-dimensional ties with the African Continent.

According to a statement, the prime minister proposed upgradation of political, trade, commercial and people-to-people contacts.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular high-level exchanges.

Highlighting Pakistan’s participation in United Nations Peacekeaping Operations (PKOs) over the past several decades, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that his country will continue to contribute to the cause of peace and security in Africa.