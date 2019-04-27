Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday 27-04-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Weather in Pakistan is expected to be hot and dry on Saturday. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Weather Forecast for Sunday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan..
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand division.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral, Mirkhani & Drosh 01.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad 44°C, Hyderabad, Moenjodaro 43°C, Mirpurkhas, Chhor, Sukrand, Larkana, Sukkur, Dadu, Rohri, Tandojam & Badin 42°C.
