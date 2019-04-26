US appreciates PM Imran Khan’s statement on Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has greatly appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement on Afghanistan.



Zalmay took to Twitter sharing the statement of PM Imran Khan, saying “Greatly appreciate PM Imran Khans statement yesterday on Afghanistan.”

The US Special representative went on to say, “PM Imran’s appeal for reduction of violence and policy against promoting internal conflict in other nations has potential to positively transform the region and give Pakistan a leading role.”

On Thursday, Imran Khan said Afghanistan conflict has brought great suffering for both Afghanistan and Pakistan over last 40 years. Now, after a long wait, the Afghanistan Peace Process presents a historic opportunity for peace in the region and Pakistan is fully supporting the process including the next logical step of Intra Afghan Dialogue wherein Afghans will themselves decide upon the future of their country.

He went on to say in this backdrop, Pakistan is highly dismayed by the surge of violence in Afghanistan from all sides. The so called offensives are condemnable and will undermine the peace process.

“It is not right to seek an edge in dialogue through coercion. Pakistan implores all parties to recognize the importance of the moment and seize it,” Khan said in a statement.

Pakistan has committed all diplomatic and security capital to success of peace process. Pakistan will not be party to any internal conflict in Afghanistan anymore, Imran Khan asserted.