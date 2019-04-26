Nestlé Pakistan publishes annual report on CSV

Lahore: Continuing with the annual practice, Nestlé Pakistan has published its ‘Nestle in Society: Creating Shared Value (CSV)’ report for 2018 recently.



The report highlights Nestlé’s three main focus areas globally: individuals and families, communities and the planet.

Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan, while sharing his views said, “Nestlé’s CSV initiatives are in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Nestlé Pakistan is playing its role in community engagement and enhancement through various programs for its focus areas.”

Under the CSV initiative, the Nestlé Healthy Kids program this year reached out to more than 180,000 children in the rural, suburban and urban areas, training over 800 teachers on nutrition in 250 schools across the country.

Nestlé Rural Women Sales Program, in partnership with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), helped more than 500 BISP beneficiaries enroll as rural sales agents across 12 districts of Punjab and Sindh.

Meanwhile, the Nestlé Healthy Women Program, which has reached out to more than 6000 young women across 12 universities nationwide, imparted relevant nutrition knowledge amongst BISP beneficiaries in Rural Communities, beyond the sales training.

As part of ‘Caring for Water - Pakistan’ initiative, Nestlé Pakistan with its collective action approach partnered with organizations such as LUMS, UVAS, WWF Pakistan, SDPI and PARC to address the shared water challenges. It has helped save 301 million liters of water in 2018 by installing drip irrigation system on 107 acres in partnership with the Punjab government under the Agricultural Efficiency Project.