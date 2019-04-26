India should learn value of peace from Pakistan: President Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday suggested Indian leadership to learn the value of peace from Pakistan, besides respecting and protecting minorities living within its territorial boundaries.

Addressing “National Interfaith Peace Conference” held at a local hotel on Friday, the President said that during the period of tension between the two neighbouring countries every Pakistani was talking in favour of peace, whereas hatred was being promoted within India.

“We are proud of our leadership especially Prime Minister Imran Khan”, President said and adding that he (prime minister) fully knows how to take care of minorities as ensured in the constitution.

President said that Pakistan has emerged stronger while dealing with terrorism, whereas India learnt nothing from the complex situations it was facing on its soil.

Expressing his apprehension, he said that unrest in India would affect Pakistan, adding that “sectarian or religion based hatred” in India could get out of control if not handled with sagacity and wisdom.