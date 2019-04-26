PM Imran Khan meets with CEO World Bank

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank, on the sidelines of the second Belt and Road Forum (BRF) on Friday.

He was accompanied by the Foreign Minister and Advisor on Finance and Advisor on Commerce.

The prime minister informed CEO, World Bank of the recent steps taken by the government for improving the economic and fiscal situation in the country.

He appreciated the role played by the World Bank in regional connectivity, poverty alleviation, financial management, provisional projects, DASU and other infrastructure projects and ease of doing business.

The prime minister also informed the CEO about the socio-economic uplift measures taken up by the government and creation of “Ehsaas” social welfare programme.

The CEO of the World Bank pledged to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in the areas of disbursements programme lending and guarantees provided for raising external funds.