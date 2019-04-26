Yet another Pakistani fisherman dies in Indian prison

KARACHI: Another Pakistani inmate, a fisherman by profession, has died in Indian jail, confirmed a spokesperson for Fishermen’s Co-operative Society on Thursday.



The deceased, Mohammad Sohail Rasheed, was taken captive by Indian forces on October 2, 2016 after accidentally forging into Indian waters, the spokesperson said.

A resident of Karachi's Muhammadi Colony, Sohail is the fourth Pakistani to die in Indian jail within a span of just one month.

As per the spokesperson, the reason behind Sohail's death is not known and it would take some days before his body is handed over to Pakistan.

He added, at least 108 Pakistani fishermen are still imprisoned in jails across India.

Earlier in April, 80-year-old Noorul Amin lost his life after he was inflicted with severe pain and torture in an Indian jail.

Amin was kidnapped by Indian forces from Pakistan's maritime boundaries.