Fri Apr 26, 2019
April 26, 2019

PM Imran delivers keynote speech at Belt and Road Forum

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan  Friday delivered a keynote speech in the inaugural session of the China's second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. 

Addressing the opening session, PM Khan commended the significance of the China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying it marks a new and distinct phase in the onward march of nations in the world along the path of globalisation.

 PM Imran called for greater attention to cope with climate change and poverty, adding that  Pakistan and China enter the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that  Pakistan wants to promote cooperation with China in agriculture, health and education sectors.

He said that the BRI offers a model of partnership, collaboration, connectivity and shared prosperity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said: "Pakistan is proud to have partnered with China in this transformative endeavour. We have been among BRI's earliest and most enthusiastic proponents." 

