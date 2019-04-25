Army Chief installs Lt. General Sher Afgun as Colonel Commandant AK Regiment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Azad Kashmir Regimental Centre where he installed Lieutenant General Sher Afgun as Colonel Commandant of AK Regiment.
Outgoing Colonel of AK Regiment Lieutenant General Hidayat ur Rehman, Retd, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers attended the ceremony.
Upon arrival the COAS laid floral wreath at martyrs monument.
General Bajwa appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of AK Regiment for the defence of motherland during conventional as well as in war against terrorism.
