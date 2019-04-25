close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
April 25, 2019

Saudi Shura Council chairman calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Ash-Sheikh, Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Syed Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in Senate, Foreign Secretary and senior officers were present during the meeting.

