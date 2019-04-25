Bilawal digs up Edhi's statement of 'getting threats from Imran Khan'

As things heat up between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the latter has dug up an old interview of Abdul Sattar Edhi, ‘exposing’ the former.



The PPP chief shared the old interview on Twitter saying: “The great Abdul Sattar Edhi exposing Imran Khan and his facilitators,” with the video showing the world-famous philanthropist claiming that he received threats by Imran Khan and Hamid Gul during Benazir Bhutto’s term.

The late humanitarian had further stated that he was asked by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman to join them in opposition of the then-PPP government but upon his rejection, his life was put under threat by the two while an attempt to abduct him was also made.

“If you don’t come, we will take you away,” Edhi cited those threatening him, during the interview.