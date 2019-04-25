Imran’s remarks calling Bilawal ‘sahiba’ condemned in NA

ISLAMABAD: PM Imran Khan’s sexist comments calling PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto ‘sahiba’ in a rally in Wana on Wednesday were condemned in the National Assembly as the female lawmakers of the opposition parties launched a strong protest.

Today, when the proceedings began, women MNAs gathered in front of Speaker’s dias and tore apart the agenda copies when they were denied the opportunity to speak.

According to details, soon after the question hour, the opposition members wanted floor of the House to speak on points of order but the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri asked them for completion of agenda first. They insisted on their demand following which the Chair allowed PPPP legislator Nafeesa Shah to speak on a point of order.

Condemning the comments, Shah sought apology from the prime minister over his controversial remarks. She asked the treasury benches to show support as this is not a political issue.

This relates to all the women, she said.

After completion of her speech, the Chair announced to adjourn the House till April 26, 2019 (Friday) at 10:30 pm.

The NA could not take up its most of the agenda appearing on 'Orders of the Day’ due to early adjournment of sitting.

The unaddressed agenda included two Calling Attention Notices, which were regarding non-release of funds for the establishment of Neurosciences Centre at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and steps for release of thousands of Pakistanis abroad in jails for their involvement in different crimes.

Moreover, a Motion under Rule 259 and Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to the Parliament assembled together on September 17, 2018 were not taken up.