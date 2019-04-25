close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 25, 2019

Police arrest Karachi man for murdering wife and injuring daughter

KARACHI: Police arrested on Wednesday the man who killed his wife and injured his daughter over a reported clash between the members of the family.

As per reports citing the senior superintendent of police for Malir, the suspect identified as Jumman from Karachi’s Memon Goth area was taken into custody after the murder weapon was recovered from his possession.

He added further that the suspect further tried to end his life afterwards as well.

The names of the murdered and injured mother and daughter were Lateefa and Zubaida respectively. 

