Veena Malik speaks out in support of PM Imran Khan over 'sahiba' remarks

KARACHI: Pakistan actress Veena Malik has spoken up in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan after his condemnable remarks terming Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto as 'sahiba' (Miss) caused an uproar online.



Veena Malik took to Twitter saying “In fact...You have to go down to their level to make some people understand things...!!!”

She added “Lowest is the level of opposition and Imran Khan knows what language they understand...Khan knows what he’s doing.”

In support, Veena also narrated a story ‘True story...

“Once I gave someone so much respect and with each passing day he was becoming a monster! Then I understood someone corrupt to the core won't understand how to make a respectful conversation..So I went down to his level to make him understand thing...It worked.”



