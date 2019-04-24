Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: 90,000 applications received in AJK

ISLAMABAD: As many as 90,000 applications have been received in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHS).



“The Azad Jammu Kashmir has been included in first phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and about 90,000 applications so for received from the interested individuals “said official in the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs.

He said that the people in Azad Jammu Kashmir will be given priority in Naya Pakistan Housing scheme. He said that the AJK will also be included in 10 billion Clean and Green Pakistan campaign drive.

To a question he said that work on Muzaffarabad-Mirpu expressway would be started soon.

He said, federal government would allocate Rs 2 billion to provide best health and education facilities to people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The official said, under the Sehat Insaf Card Scheme, free healthcare worth Rs720,000 would be provided to each family in AJK living along the LoC.To a question he said that Rs5 billion relief package would be included in the forthcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the Federal government for the safety, security and rehabilitation of the population living along the Line of Control (LoC) in AJK.